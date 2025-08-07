Meghalaya scraps optional subjects in civil services exam, to introduce state-focused paper

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a major reform in its civil services recruitment process by removing the option to choose from 23 elective subjects in the Meghalaya Civil Services (MCS) competitive exams.

The decision, taken on August 7, is aimed at creating a level playing field and addressing long-standing administrative concerns.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma confirmed the change, stating, “This change is aimed at fairness, promoting operational efficiency, relevance, and aligning with emerging national standards for Meghalaya Civil Service officers.”

Instead of optional subjects, all candidates will now take a new mandatory paper focused on Meghalaya itself. The subject will cover key aspects of the state’s history, culture, geography, governance, and economy.

The cabinet’s decision is also seen as a step toward standardisation and efficiency in evaluating candidates, while reinforcing local knowledge critical to public service in the state.