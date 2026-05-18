Meghalaya seal quarter-final berth in U-20 football nationals after Rajasthan win

Meghalaya sealed top spot in Group A of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship 2026 after a convincing 3-0 victory over Rajasthan on May 17, extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

The side finished the group stage with a perfect 12 points and booked a place in the quarter-finals in Narayanpur.

An early start did little to slow Meghalaya’s momentum as they struck within three minutes of kick-off. Mebanlamlynti Masharing headed home from an Imeral Jana corner to hand his side a quick advantage.

Meghalaya continued to dominate possession and doubled the lead in the 17th minute through Ryan Gibbs Kharnaior. A swift attacking move caught Rajasthan off guard before Ryan beat the goalkeeper with a left-footed finish after creating space inside the box.

Rajasthan struggled to respond against Meghalaya’s high pressing and attacking movement. The contest was effectively settled before half-time when Phermanbha Lyngdoh added the third goal in the 38th minute.

The result underlined Meghalaya’s dominance in the group stage, having already registered emphatic wins against Bihar, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. The team scored 19 goals across four matches while conceding only two.

With confidence high and form firmly on their side, Meghalaya will next face the winners of Group C in the quarter-finals.