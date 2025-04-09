Meghalaya finished on top of Group A after a 29-run win against Nagaland in the 2nd NECDC Senior Women Tournament 2025 at Rangpo, Sikkim, today.

Debasmita Dutta shone once again with a blistering knock of 68 from 65 balls after Meghalaya were made to bat first after losing the toss. Meghalaya posted 122/4 in 20 overs, to which Nagaland could only reply with 93/9.

Having beaten Mizoram yesterday, Meghalaya emerged from Group A in pole position with two wins in two outings. Nagaland, who beat Mizoram on the opening day, came second. The top two sides will progress to the semifinals of the tournament, which is being organised by the North East Cricket Development Council and hosted by the Sikkim Cricket Association.

Debasmita struck 10 fours in her half-century, while Neha Hajong (20 from 21 balls) and a late cameo from Ajima Sangma (15 not out from 7) helped Meghalaya post a competitive total. Debasmita, an opening batter, nearly carried her bat through the innings but was out in the very last over.



Imsusenla Longkumer, Mengusenuo and Sariba Khan picked up a wicket apiece for Nagaland.

In reply, Nagaland were restricted to 93 for 9. The two openers were back in the dugout by the beginning of the third over, with Ajima accounting for both, one via run out and one stumped by wicketkeeper Monica L Phawa. Ajima (1/9 in 3 overs) also accounted for another batter via run out.

Monica Singh returned the best bowling figures for Meghalaya, taking 2/13 in 4 overs, while the other wicket-takers were Indariakor K Wanniang (1/12 in 2), Rubi Chettri (1/13 in 4) and Neha (1/15 in 2).

Debasmita, though, was named Player of the Match, her second such award in back-to-back games. She received her medal from President of the Sikkim Cricket Association, Tika Subba.

Meghalaya will face Manipur in the first semifinal on Thursday. Sikkim will face Nagaland in the other knockout match.