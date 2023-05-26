In the recently declared Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) results for the Arts stream, Avelyne Francisca Khriam, a student of St. Edmund's Hr. Secondary School, has secured the second position. However, amidst her achievement, Avelyne emphasizes the importance of maintaining discipline and avoiding addiction to social media.

Expressing her views, Avelyne acknowledges the positive aspects of social media but emphasizes the need for individual discipline. "I feel social media is a boon, but it depends on each individual... We have to maintain our discipline and need to know we should not get addicted to it. We should take care of our studies as well," she remarks.

Avelyne, who obtained an overall total of 449 marks and distinctions in six subjects (English, Khasi, Education, Mathematics, Computer Science, and Economics), reveals that she was relatively laid-back throughout the year but put in extra efforts before the examination.

"It was just before the examination that I realized how important it is to put in extra efforts. I tried to study as much as I could, and importantly, I made sure to take breaks in between," she adds.

Considering her passion for Computer Science, Avelyne plans to pursue a Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) at St. Edmund's College in Shillong for her further studies.

In a message to her fellow students, Avelyne offers words of encouragement, stating, "Hard work always pays off, no matter what we do. If we give our all in, hard work will take us places."