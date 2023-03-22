Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on March 22 said that the second round of talks with Assam to resolve the inter-state boundary dispute in the six remaining areas will begin in April or May.

He informed the state assembly that regional committees comprising ministers and MLAs for six areas in Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills districts have also been appointed to take the talks forward. The six disputed areas are in these three districts.

“After the assembly session is over, the talks will resume in April or May. Detailed consultations should take place at ground zero to try and understand all issues of the people,” the chief minister said in his reply to the Governor's address.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM stakes claim on Assam border village, says Mukroh under West Jaintia Hills

He said all stakeholders such as the autonomous district councils and traditional heads will be consulted.

Assam and Meghalaya have identified 12 disputed areas along the 884.9-km-long interstate border.

Dismissing his Assam counterpart's claim, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on March 21 asserted in the assembly that Mukroh village on the disputed inter-state border is a part of the hill state.

He said residents of Mukroh are beneficiaries of various schemes of his government.

Sangma's statement comes weeks after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly that Mukroh is a part of his state.

"I have clearly stated that Mukroh is very much a part of Meghalaya. Facts and figures indicate that. Other statements may have been made but our stand is clear," Sangma told the assembly.

"Census code states that Mukroh is under the West Jaintia Hills district. Elections were conducted and voting during the recent Meghalaya assembly polls took place in Mukroh as well. The village has two polling stations and is a part of Mokaiaw constituency," he said while replying to a supplementary question raised by Voice of the People's Party MLA Adelbert Nongrum.