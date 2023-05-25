The Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills implemented Section 144 CrPC in the district after at least 22 pigs in Tiehsaw hamlet of Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills, died from African Swine Fever (ASF).

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer, Dr. P Sohlang, reported that approximately 22 pigs from the same farm had perished as a result of the illness, according to sources.

The deaths were a direct result of the ASF outbreak, according to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer, who confirmed the reports.

According to Dr. Sohlang, there are now no treatments or preventative measures available for the ASF. However, one can prevent it by taking precautions such as prohibiting visitors from accessing the pigsty and keeping those who are ill away from other individuals.

Dr. Sohlang added that a formal announcement had been made to emphasize the importance of vigilant care and to emphasize how dangerous the sickness was.