The District Magistrate of West Jaintia Hills District has issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for the immediate implementation of certain restrictions in and around the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office in Jowai.

The purpose of this action is to enhance security measures for the Election Strong Room and the Counting Centre, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) used in the recent elections are stored.

Under this order, gatherings of more than five individuals within a 100-meter radius around the DC Office in Jowai are prohibited. However, exemptions are granted to specific groups, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), state and district forces stationed at the DC's Office, candidates, election agents, counting agents, DC's Office staff, officers and staff on election duty, and authorised media personnel.

Any contravention of these directives will be subject to penalties under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).