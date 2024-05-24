Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be enforced in Shillong on June 4 to ensure peace and order during the vote counting for the General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024. This was announced by SC Sadhu, the Returning Officer and District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills District, following a meeting with political parties on May 23.

Political parties have pledged to abide by these restrictions. The measures include a ban on processions and sloganeering within the counting centre premises until vote counting is complete and results are declared. Loudspeakers and any form of celebration by political parties or candidates are also prohibited at the counting venue.

Furthermore, carrying sticks, lathis, firearms, and forming processions or large gatherings within a one-kilometre radius of the counting centre are banned. Bursting and throwing crackers on roads and in public places are strictly forbidden on the counting day.

No victory processions or rallies by candidates or political parties will be allowed within the East Khasi Hills District after the results are announced. Also, only two persons may accompany the winning candidate or their authorised representative to receive the election certificate from the Returning Officer. Inside the counting hall, only individuals with valid ID cards or car passes issued by the District Election Officer will be permitted entry. Mobile phones and cameras are also banned within the counting premises.

This order is effective immediately and will remain in force until 4 pm on June 6, 2024.