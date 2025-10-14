Meghalaya secure first win with five-wicket triumph over Nagaland

After three washouts in a row, Meghalaya finally got their Senior Women’s T20 Trophy campaign underway with a commanding five-wicket win against Nagaland in the Plate Group match held in Agartala on October 13.

Opting to field after winning the toss, Meghalaya’s bowlers maintained tight control as Nagaland were restricted to 74 for 7 in their 20 overs. Solina Jaba delivered a standout performance, claiming three wickets for 14 runs in four overs. She received solid support from Rubi Chetri (1/10 in 3 overs) and Debasmita Dutta (1/13 in 4). For Nagaland, Najmeen Khatun was the top scorer with 19 runs.

Meghalaya’s chase started shakily with early wickets, but Debasmita anchored the innings with a composed 31 off 47 balls, including three boundaries. She found an able partner in Suriti Kumari Ray, who added 18 off 30 deliveries as the duo stitched a crucial 44-run stand for the third wicket.

Rubi Chetri’s unbeaten 16 guided Meghalaya home with an over to spare, sealing their first victory of the season. Debasmita’s all-round contribution earned her the Player of the Match award.

Meghalaya will look to build on this momentum when they face Mizoram in their next fixture on Wednesday.