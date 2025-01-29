The Meghalaya government has secured approval for scientific coal mining operations in the state, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Coal.

The Controller of Coal, Government of India, signed three Escrow agreements with the project proponents for mining sites at three locations - Pyndengshalang in West Khasi Hills district, Saryngkham in East Jaintia Hills district and Lumiakhi, Wahsarang in East Jaintia Hills district.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma lauded the signing of the deals as a "monumental and historic day" for Meghalaya and praised the government's commitment to fulfilling its promise by securing the approvals.

The agreements mark a key step for initiating mining operations in these regions and signal the beginning of a new phase for the state's mining industry.

In addition to approval being granted to the three locations, 12 more applications are in advanced stages of approval, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma informed.

He added that the Meghalaya government, with the continuous support of project proponents and the dedicated efforts of the Department of Mining and Geology, remains committed to pursuing these applications and further expanding the scope of scientific coal mining.



"This is a significant stride for Meghalaya’s progress!" CM Sangma tweeted on his X handle.

