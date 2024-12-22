Meghalaya qualified for the quarterfinals of the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 by beating Goa 1-0 in their Group B encounter in Hyderabad today.

Despite a huge number of chances in open play, it was an 89th-minute penalty kick that made all the difference.

A defender tugged on the shirt of Deibormame Tongper and the referee pointed to the spot. Damanbhalang Chyne then converted the penalty, striking the ball high into the net for a perfect spot kick.

Shubert Pereira should have had Goa level in stoppage time but he volleyed a fine cross wide from point-blank range.

Throughout almost the entire match it was Meghalaya on the attack with Goa forced onto the defensive. However, not enough of the Meghalaya shots were on target to even challenge Goa goalkeeper Sanij Bugde.

Meghalaya coach Hering Shangpliang made two changes to the team that started against Delhi, with Fullmoon Mukhim making a return after injury along with Owanijuh Pajuh, while Arlangky Nongsiej and Khrawkupar Jana on the bench for this game.

Khrawkupar came on as a first-half substitute and, together with Owanijuh and Donlad Diengdoh up front, Meghalaya had a very strong forward line but the team still could not find the breakthrough against a Goa side that has struggled in the final round of the Santosh Trophy.

Goa, last season's runners-up, had been bottom of Group B before beating Tamil Nadu 1-0 on Thursday, the day Meghalaya picked up their first win with a 2-0 win over Delhi.

Nevertheless, Damanbhalang's penalty got Meghalaya the points they needed. In today's earlier match, Odisha drew 1-1 with Tamil Nadu. Delhi and Kerala are set to meet later this evening.

Meghalaya's win moves them up to second in the points table (though Delhi could take that away from them tonight) and they have done enough to secure a place in the Top 4 no matter how the remaining matches go. As things stand Kerala have 9 points, Meghalaya 7, Delhi 6, Odisha 4, Goa 3 and Tamil Nadu 2.

Meghalaya will play their last group game on Christmas Eve (December 24) at 9am against Odisha.