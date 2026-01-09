Meghalaya secures Rs 13.45 crore in NEC funding for infrastructure and public projects

Meghalaya received Rs 13.45 crore in December 2025 as part of a wider funding push by the North Eastern Council to accelerate development across the Northeast, according to an official statement issued on January 9.

The allocation formed part of a total of Rs 76.78 crore released by the NEC during the month to Northeastern states and regional agencies, with a focus on infrastructure creation, livelihoods, cultural assets, research and innovation. Meghalaya’s share was directed at projects that combine urban improvement with rural connectivity and community facilities.

Key works funded in the state include tourism infrastructure at Laitlyngkot (Lamlyer) in East Khasi Hills and the development of the Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban Cultural Complex at Lum Shat Sngi, Kenches Trace, Shillong. The NEC has also backed the construction of an RCC G+4 commercial building at Iewdak Laban Municipal Market to support the sale of agricultural, horticultural, handicraft, piggery and floriculture products.

Education infrastructure received a significant boost, with funds released for new school buildings at multiple locations, including RKM School and institutions at Laidiengsai, Mawrah, Laitryngew, Wahlong, Pynursla, Pomsohmen and Nongkynrih.

Urban services and market-area upgrades were another focus. Projects covered pipeline realignment, utility ducts, public toilets at five sites, waste management facilities, lighting, painting and building beautification, along with replacement of supply lines along the main approach road to Iewduh market.

Under the NESIDS (Roads) scheme, the NEC released an additional Rs 3 crore for road improvement works in Meghalaya, including the Shillong city–Umroi Airport road. The project is expected to improve connectivity for around 10 villages, benefiting a population of nearly 7,300.

Beyond state-specific funding, the NEC disbursed Rs 26.47 crore to regional and other agencies for project and non-project activities across the Northeast. These included support for kiwi orchards, education sponsorship for 91 boarder scholars and 622 day scholars, banana tissue culture facilities, GI registration of 166 regional crops and commodities, pig breeding units, medicinal and aromatic plants-based livelihoods, high-tech horticultural nurseries, smoked meat production units, and integrated agriculture projects covering fisheries and piggery.

Research initiatives supported during the period ranged from 5G use-case development for societal challenges to socio-ecological and economic analysis of Sone Beel for sustainable management. Non-project activities spanned youth cultural exchanges, festivals, handloom and handicraft fairs, women empowerment programmes, sports events, academic and linguistic workshops, AI-enabled digital transformation training, and studies on governance, entrepreneurship and sustainable development. Implementation involved agencies and institutions such as NERCRMS, NEDFi, NEHHDC, NERAMAC, USTM, Assam University, Mizoram University and several regional societies.

Meanwhile, the NEC completed a Model Handloom Production Centre at Marngar in Ri-Bhoi district in December 2025. Built at a cost of Rs 1.43 crore under the Industries sector, the centre aims to revive traditional handloom practices, strengthen skills—especially among women weavers—and improve the market competitiveness of Meghalaya’s handloom products.