Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in collaboration with Meghalaya police, successfully intercepted a large-scale cattle smuggling operation near the Indo-Bangladesh border on June 25. The joint operation resulted in the rescue of 132 cattle and the arrest of three Indian nationals in South Garo Hills district.

Acting on intelligence, personnel from the 100th Battalion of BSF Meghalaya conducted a targeted raid in the jungle area adjacent to Cherengpara, a village close to the international border. The cattle, reportedly destined for illegal transport into Bangladesh, were found concealed in the dense forest.

The operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat cross-border cattle smuggling, a persistent issue along the India-Bangladesh frontier. Following the successful intervention, both the rescued livestock and the apprehended suspects were transferred to the police check post at Dimapara, under the jurisdiction of Gasuapara Police Station.