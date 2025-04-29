The security forces stationed at Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) vacated the campus on Monday night after students threatened to boycott classes if the personnel remained on university grounds.

The withdrawal came after mounting pressure from student bodies and university officials who questioned the unauthorised deployment of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel within the campus.

NEHUSU general secretary Toniho S Kharsati had earlier stated that students would boycott classes and vacate the campus if security forces remained, questioning whether the government prioritised student welfare over protecting a faculty member facing unproven allegations.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Sherwin May Sungoh addressed the situation by writing to both the Director General of Police and the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, noting that the security presence had created a "significant fear psychosis" among the campus community.

The security deployment followed the arrest of NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun in connection with the alleged assault of Dr Alok Singh, a Hindi professor at the university. Singh was reportedly attacked in his office on April 24 and subsequently hospitalised for treatment.