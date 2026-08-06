Meghalaya seeks CBI clarification over temple construction inside Shillong campus

The Meghalaya government has sought an explanation from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the alleged construction of a temple inside its campus at Mawdiangdiang, following complaints that the structure was being built on government land without the required approval.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Inspector General and Head of Branch of the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch in Shillong, the New Shillong Township Development Agency (NSTDA) said it had received complaints regarding the construction of a religious structure within the CBI premises.

The agency pointed out that the land had been leased to the CBI under an agreement signed on November 14, 2018, solely for the establishment of an office-cum-residential complex.

Referring to Clause 10 of the lease agreement, the NSTDA reminded the agency that no structure could be constructed or altered on the leased land without obtaining prior permission from the agency.

"The lease agreement as laid down may perhaps invariably be complied with," the letter stated, while urging the CBI to take the necessary action.

The communication, signed by NSTDA Member Secretary and Director of Urban Affairs P K Boro, was issued after the agency received representations alleging that the temple was being constructed without mandatory approval from the competent authority, officials said.

The matter has also triggered a political controversy, with the opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) questioning the legality of the construction and demanding action if the lease conditions have been violated.