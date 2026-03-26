Meghalaya seeks higher LPG allocation from Centre amid supply constraints

The Meghalaya government has requested the Centre to increase LPG allocation by 50–60 per cent following reduced supply, particularly of commercial cylinders, affecting hotels and restaurants in the State.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Methodius Dkhar said the State has written to the Union government seeking an enhanced quota, citing rising demand driven by increased tourism and greater dependence on LPG.

“We have written to the Union minister to enhance the quota allocated to the State. In the last two days, supply has slightly improved, but it is still below previous levels,” Dkhar said.

He clarified that there is no acute shortage of LPG for domestic consumers, but commercial supply remains constrained. “If the requirement is 100 cylinders, we are currently receiving around 80,” he said.

The shortage has particularly impacted the hospitality sector, with several hotels and restaurants facing difficulties in maintaining operations.

To address the situation, the government has taken steps to prevent hoarding and black marketing. Monitoring committees headed by the Chief Secretary and district authorities have been constituted to ensure fair distribution.

Dkhar said the supply situation has improved compared to a few weeks ago and efforts are ongoing to further stabilise availability across the State.