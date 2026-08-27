Meghalaya seeks information on people from state missing in Nepal after flash flood

The Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has sought information on people from the state who may be missing or uncontactable in Nepal following a devastating flash flood and mudslide on August 26.

The disaster struck Nepal's Rasuwa district, near the Nepal-Tibet border, causing extensive damage to villages, roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Several people have reportedly gone missing or remain uncontactable, according to the SDMA.

The Meghalaya government has appealed to family members, relatives, friends, travel agencies, tour operators and members of the public to share details of anyone from the state who may have been in the affected area and cannot currently be contacted.

Those with information have been asked to contact the dedicated helpline at 6009924512. They can also reach the emergency numbers 112 and 1070, or CM Connect at 1971.

The SDMA has requested the person's name and age, contact number, address in Meghalaya, last known location in Nepal and the date and time of their last communication. Informants have also been asked to provide their own name and contact details.

The information will be compiled and forwarded to the concerned authorities for verification and assistance, the SDMA said.

The public notice was issued by the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority in Shillong on August 27.