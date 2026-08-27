Meghalaya seeks Rs 10,000 crore EAP allocation, central support for 2027 National Games

Meghalaya has asked the Centre to raise its allocation under Externally Aided Projects (EAP) to Rs 10,000 crore and provide financial and infrastructure support for the 2027 National Games, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on August 26.

Sangma raised the demands during his recent visit to New Delhi, where he met Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

The chief minister said Meghalaya's EAP allocation has remained at Rs 5,000 crore since the previous Finance Commission. The state has sought to raise the allocation to Rs 15,000 crore, with an immediate target of doubling it to Rs 10,000 crore.

"I have sought support and collaboration from the Finance Ministry to increase the allocation for the Northeastern states under externally aided projects," Sangma said after a Cabinet meeting.

He said Meghalaya had a strong record in implementing EAP projects and pointed out that the Centre services 90 per cent of the loans under the scheme.

Sangma also sought financial assistance and infrastructure support from the DoNER Ministry for the National Games, which Meghalaya is scheduled to host in 2027.

"We have requested the DoNER Ministry to support us financially as well as in terms of infrastructure. Though Meghalaya will host the Games, every state in the Northeast will participate in one of the sporting events," he said.

According to Sangma, Scindia assured him that the request would be examined. The state government is expected to submit detailed proposals after the ongoing Assembly session.

During his meeting with Health Minister J P Nadda, Sangma renewed Meghalaya's demand to grant the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong the status of an Institute of National Importance.

"I have strongly reiterated our request to recognise NEIGRIHMS as an Institute of National Importance. The minister acknowledged the demand and said it is something NEIGRIHMS should have. I am confident that this will move forward," Sangma said.

The chief minister also discussed recruitment at NEIGRIHMS and called for greater employment opportunities for local youth.

Sangma said Nadda was aware of the issue and had indicated the need to explore ways to expand employment opportunities for young people from the state.

The three issues, Sangma said, are part of Meghalaya's efforts to secure greater central support for infrastructure development, sports and healthcare.