Meghalaya seeks Rs 234 crore hike for New Shillong water project after dam site shift

The Meghalaya government has proposed a revised estimate of Rs 772.96 crore for the New Shillong Township Water Supply Scheme, up from the originally sanctioned Rs 538.44 crore, citing major design and infrastructure changes linked to environmental and technical concerns.

According to an official clarification note, the revised cost reflects a 43.55 per cent increase, amounting to an additional Rs 234.52 crore for the project aimed at supplying potable water to New Shillong Township, Mawkhanu Knowledge City and 32 adjoining villages. The scheme has been planned with projected population coverage up to 2057.

A key reason behind the escalation is the “shifting of dam location” after it was found that a landfill had also been proposed near the originally identified site at Nonghali village. The document stated that the dam had to be moved further upstream to avoid environmental risks.

The relocation has significantly altered the engineering design. Officials said the span of the dam increased from 70 metres to 165 metres, while the number of radial gates was raised from one to three, forcing changes in the overall structural dimensions.

The government also pointed to additional earthwork required for jackwell slope stabilisation after the dam’s upstream shift led to relocation of the jackwell. Local topography around the area now requires “additional excavation, earthwork, soil stabilisation, etc”.

Another factor behind the revised estimate is compensation demanded by local Dorbar Shnongs for laying raw water pipelines across customary lands. The clarification noted that there was “no demand from the community/local Dorbar Shnongs” at the initial stage, but compensation is now being sought.

The revised proposal also includes provision for a dedicated power supply system, which officials admitted “was not captured in the original DPR”. The note said independent power infrastructure has now become mandatory to ensure reliability and uninterrupted water supply.

Road restoration work has further added to the projected expenditure. Around 1.5 km of existing PWD road will need to be dismantled and excavated for pipeline laying due to changes in the alignment of the pumping main near Jaroit village and Diengpasoh village.

The clarification note stated that the revised estimate is essential to “ensure environmental safety by avoiding proximity to landfill sites”, achieve structural and hydraulic safety, maintain community cooperation through fair land compensation and guarantee uninterrupted water supply infrastructure.