Meghalaya's State Reservation Policy Committee has invited suggestions from stakeholders and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in East Jaintia Hills regarding potential changes to the reservation policy.

The move is aimed at gathering diverse perspectives before finalising any revisions.

In a tweet, Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh urged interested parties to submit their recommendations. The suggestions can be sent to the committee's Secretary, L.K. Diengdoh, or via email at rpexpertcommittee@gmail.com.

State Reservation Policy Committee invites suggestions from East Jaintia Hills stakeholders & NGOs. Submit by June 15, 2024, to Secretary L.K. Diengdoh or rpexpertcommittee@gmail.com. Include name, address, category & reasons for/against policy changes. #PublicConcern pic.twitter.com/Qm29kL5dGm — Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh (@ampareenlyngdoh) June 10, 2024

Lyngdoh emphasised the importance of providing complete details, including the name, address, category, and reasons for or against any proposed policy changes. This comprehensive information will aid the committee in making informed decisions.

The Reservation Policy Committee was constituted by the Meghalaya government to review the existing reservation system and propose amendments, if necessary, to ensure fair representation and opportunities for various communities within the state.

By inviting suggestions from diverse stakeholders, the committee aims to gather a wide range of perspectives and concerns, enabling a thorough assessment of the prevailing reservation framework.

The deadline for submitting suggestions is June 15, after which the committee will analyse the inputs and finalise its recommendations for potential policy revisions.