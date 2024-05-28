Meghalaya government, in a move aimed at easing the admission process for students, has initiated steps to obtain University Grants Commission (UGC) recognition for the Captain Williamson Sangma State University.

Education Minister Rakkam Sangma, on May 28, stated, "As soon as the recognition process is completed, we will proceed with affiliating colleges to the university, and we expect to receive the list of eligible institutions as soon as possible."

The minister's announcement comes in the wake of concerns raised over the mandatory Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to central universities. By securing UGC recognition and affiliating colleges with the state university, students preferring to study in Meghalaya will be exempted from appearing for the CUET examination.

This initiative is aimed to provide relief to those students who do not wish to pursue their higher education at central universities. They can now opt for colleges affiliated with the state university without having to go through the CUET process.