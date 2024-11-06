Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma directed district officials to fast-track damage assessments following severe hailstorms that struck multiple regions across the state.

During a virtual meeting with Revenue and Disaster Management officials today, November 6 Sangma emphasised the need for swift documentation of agricultural losses.

The chief minister specifically called for detailed reports on crop destruction, aiming to accelerate assistance to impacted farmers. While commending the quick response to recent disasters in the Garo Hills region, he stressed the importance of maintaining momentum in relief efforts.

The hailstorms have reportedly caused significant damage to agricultural areas, though specific details of losses are still being compiled by district authorities.