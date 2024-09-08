The Meghalaya finance department has stated that the total GST receipts from April-August, 2024 for the state is Rs 772 crore.

In a statement, the department said that the receipts for the same period last year was Rs 737 crores which indicates an increase of 5 per cent in the receipts.

It must be mentioned that the growth rate for Assam is 7 per cent, while Arunachal Pradesh has gained 8 per cent, 11 per cent for Manipur and 1 per cent for Mizoram. Nagaland is down with 0 per cent while Sikkim marked a staggering growth of 16 per cent. Tripura marked 11 per cent.

Furthermore, the statement by the finance department stated that the state government is taking up awareness creation activities, especially amongst small shopkeepers who procure goods from outside the state. The activities will ensure that invoices are generated on addresses belonging to Meghalaya so that the GST accrues to the state.

Meanwhile, the department also informed that intensive scrutiny of returns is being carried out to check evasion.

The recent report on the significant drop in GST collections of the state is based on one month data (April 2024) of returns filed, as per the statement. The department also clarified that the report does not involve all settlements.

The Meghalaya department also said that 376 cases from the current financial year involving an amount of Rs 121 crores are under scrutiny.

The report stated that the GST collections of Meghalaya registered a growth rate of 35.87 per cent, 32.12 per cent and 16.66 per cent during 2021-22, 22-23 and 23-24 respectively. Meanwhile, the collections surged from Rs 1118 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 1723 crore in 2023-24, as per the report.