Meghalaya sees 60 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit, raises concerns over water security

Meghalaya received just 1,077.1 mm of rainfall during the June-September southwest monsoon this year, against the normal 2,695.3 mm, resulting in a 60 per cent rainfall deficit, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The sharp shortfall has also affected some of the state's wettest areas. Sohra recorded a 36 per cent deficit, while Mawsynram was 34 per cent below its normal rainfall, despite both being among the world's best-known high-rainfall locations.

The rainfall deficit has renewed concerns over water availability in Meghalaya, particularly during the dry months when several natural springs that supply drinking water tend to weaken or dry up.

A senior official of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department said the government has identified the sustainability of critical water sources as a priority, given the state's dependence on natural springs.

The Soil and Water Conservation Department has also highlighted Meghalaya's water paradox — the state receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon but can face water shortages during the non-monsoon period as springs dry up.

The southwest monsoon reached Meghalaya on June 9 this year.

Of the 11 districts for which rainfall data were available, seven recorded large deficient rainfall. They were East Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills, North Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.

East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and South Garo Hills recorded deficient rainfall, while South West Khasi Hills was the only district to record excess rainfall.

West Jaintia Hills recorded the state's highest district-level deficit at 79 per cent, followed by West Garo Hills at 71 per cent and South West Garo Hills at 70 per cent.

At the station level, Sohra received 5,277.2 mm of rain against its normal 8,301.1 mm. Mawsynram recorded 6,169.1 mm, compared with its normal 9,338.4 mm.

Shillong, meanwhile, received 953 mm, which was 35 per cent below its normal rainfall of 1,466.9 mm.

The rainfall shortage comes as the PHE Department is shifting its focus under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 from merely completing drinking water schemes to ensuring that they provide regular, adequate and safe water. The department is also emphasising the sustainability of water sources and closer monitoring of completed schemes.