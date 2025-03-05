The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly budget session on March 5, 2025, highlighted a significant drop in youth unemployment registrations. Shakliar Warjri, Minister for Labour, Employment & Skill Development, presented data showing registered unemployed youth falling from 31,374 in 2018 to 18,757 in 2024.

MLAs including Heaving Stone Kharpran examined the numbers closely, seeking clarity on the substantial decline. The total of 167,220 registered unemployed youth over six years sparked discussions about the state's employment landscape.

State officials suggested multiple factors could contribute to the decrease, including potential improvements in job markets, skill development programs, or changes in registration tracking. The data prompted calls for deeper analysis of Meghalaya's employment ecosystem.

The government maintains that it will continue focusing on youth empowerment through skill development and entrepreneurship support, addressing the ongoing challenges in the job market.