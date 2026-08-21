Meghalaya sees spate of arson, petrol bomb attacks on government properties

Meghalaya remained tense on August 21 as a series of arson attacks and petrol bomb incidents targeted government properties across the state, two days after violence broke out during the Khasi Students’ Union’s black-flag bike rally in Shillong.

A former office of the National People’s Party at Lachumiere was targeted with a petrol bomb around 5 am on Friday. The device did not explode, police said. A police and forensic team inspected the site, collected evidence and registered a case.

In West Khasi Hills, two government vehicles were set ablaze at Nongstoin on Thursday night and were completely gutted. Petrol bombs were also hurled at the offices of the PWD Superintending Engineer at Mawkhlam, Nongpyndeng, and the SDO of the Mawshynrut Civil Sub-Division. Minor damage was reported at the two offices.

A petrol bomb was thrown at the Nongmensong police outpost in Shillong around 9.30 pm on Thursday. It landed inside the premises and set a chair on fire. No injuries were reported.

In Ri-Bhoi, two government vehicles and a motorcycle were torched at the Water Resources Department premises in Saiden around 2 am. The vehicles and motorcycle were gutted, while another government vehicle was partially damaged.

In South West Khasi Hills, a petrol bomb was hurled at the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer’s office at Mawlangwir around 1 am. It landed on the roof but caused no damage.

The Centre has approved the deployment of five companies of central forces in Meghalaya until August 25 to assist the state police in maintaining law and order. The deployment comprises four companies of the CRPF and one of the Rapid Action Force.

Police have registered 15 FIRs in connection with Wednesday’s violence in Shillong, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said.

Tensions have also affected transport between Assam and Meghalaya. The Byrnihat-Jorabat road was blocked from both sides on Friday amid a standoff involving taxi operators from the two states, prompting the Ri-Bhoi district administration to advise commuters to avoid the route until further notice.

Travellers between Meghalaya and Guwahati were advised to use alternative routes, particularly those heading for medical treatment, airports, railway stations and other emergencies.

The disruption followed Wednesday’s violence, during which at least 31 vehicles were damaged and several pedestrians were assaulted. Guwahati-based cab operators and transport workers subsequently stopped Meghalaya-registered vehicles at Jorabat and Khanapara, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Ambulances and vehicles carrying essential services were exempted.

Police said protesters damaged a Meghalaya-registered taxi at Khanapara before the situation was brought under control.

Amid the escalating tensions, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma agreed to work together to restore peace and normalcy. Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora have been tasked with holding an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss measures to ease the situation and ensure the smooth movement of people and vehicles between the neighbouring states.

Assam drivers’ associations and tourist cab operators have demanded an apology from the Meghalaya chief minister and tourism minister, compensation for damaged vehicles and injured people, and assurances on the safety of Assam-registered vehicles and drivers travelling to Meghalaya.

The groups have warned that Meghalaya-registered vehicles will not be allowed into Assam until their demands are addressed. Drivers’ unions in Meghalaya have also staged protests over alleged targeting of Meghalaya tourist vehicles by certain groups in Assam.

The Meghalaya government has appealed for peace and urged people to avoid actions that could further aggravate tensions between the two states.