Meghalaya sees spike in regional streaming as state's first OTT marks one year

Hello Meghalaya, the northeastern state's first indigenous OTT platform, has recorded 10 million content views within its first year of operation, signalling a breakthrough moment for regional digital entertainment.

The platform, which completed its first anniversary on Friday, has attracted 380,000 downloads and registered nearly 200,000 users since launching on July 11, 2024. Users spend an average of four and a half hours watching content, indicating strong engagement with locally produced material.

Six films have crossed the one-million view threshold, including "Ka Chithi," "Pynngop," "Ka-Daw," "9-Lad," "Jingim," and "Ahor" – all featuring stories rooted in Meghalayan culture and tradition.

The streaming service has carved out a unique niche by focusing exclusively on content in regional languages, including Khasi, Garo, and Pnar. The platform hosts films, short films, music videos, vlogs, documentaries, and live programming created by local artists and filmmakers.

Beyond entertainment, Hello Meghalaya operates as a skill development hub, running filmmaking exchange programs designed to enhance technical capabilities among regional content creators.

The platform's success reflects growing appetite for hyperlocal content in India's digital entertainment landscape, where major streaming services have traditionally focused on Hindi and English programming.

Local filmmakers and content creators have found new revenue streams through the platform, with many reporting increased recognition and opportunities following successful releases on Hello Meghalaya.

The anniversary milestone comes as regional OTT platforms across India are gaining traction, with audiences increasingly seeking content that reflects their cultural identities and local narratives.