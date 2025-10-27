Meghalaya seize control after dominant batting display against Sikkim

Meghalaya took firm control of their Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Plate Group match against Sikkim after a commanding batting performance on the second day at the MCA Ground. The hosts reached 271 for 2 at stumps, just 75 runs short of Sikkim’s first-innings total of 346.

After losing two early wickets for 59, Meghalaya’s middle order steadied the innings with a composed and unbeaten 212-run partnership for the third wicket. The pair batted through the day, ensuring no further damage while maintaining a healthy scoring rate.

The early breakthroughs for Sikkim came through bowlers Kranthi Kumar (1/62) and Palzor Tamang (1/44), but the visitors struggled to make inroads once the partnership settled. Meghalaya’s batters combined a steady rotation of strike with calculated aggression, striking frequent boundaries and capitalising on loose deliveries.

Earlier, Sikkim were bowled out for 346 after adding only 36 runs to their overnight score of 310 for 6. Akash Chaudhary completed a five-wicket haul with figures of 5 for 85, while Dippu Sangma, wicketless on the first day, returned with 3 for 72.

With two set batters at the crease and plenty of time left, Meghalaya will begin the third day with sights firmly set on overhauling Sikkim’s total and building a significant first-innings lead.