Meghalaya select U-15 girls’ team for BCCI one-day tournament

Meghalaya Cricket Association’s junior women’s selection committee, on December 29, announced a 15-member squad along with five standbys for the BCCI Under-19 Girls’ One Day Trophy 2025–26 (plate group), setting the stage for the state’s national campaign.

The team will open its tournament on January 2 against Arunachal Pradesh, with all plate group matches scheduled to be played in Guwahati. Meghalaya have been drawn alongside Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Laviola Mary L Mawlong has been appointed captain, while Onasa M Sangma will serve as vice-captain. The side will be coached by Laxman Chettri as Meghalaya look to make a strong impression in the national competition organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The squad selection, announced by the Meghalaya Cricket Association, brings together a mix of emerging talent and experienced age-group players as the state aims to build depth in women’s cricket.

Meghalaya squad: Aniesha Arengh, Aviana Myrthong, Badphishirta L Nonglait, Idatyngkai Marngar, Laviola Mary L Mawlong (C), Meaikyntiiaka Warjri, Mebalapynkmen Syiemlieh, Onasa M Sangma (VC), Prisceca Nongpiur (WK), Ribahun Mawlong, Nokgam N Marak, Anuradha Gurung, Rima Sunar, Haphilahun Makri, Asorphi R Wankhar.