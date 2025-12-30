Meghalaya select U-15 girls’ team for BCCI one-day tournament
The team will open its tournament on January 2 against Arunachal Pradesh, with all plate group matches scheduled to be played in Guwahati. Meghalaya have been drawn alongside Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Meghalaya Cricket Association’s junior women’s selection committee, on December 29, announced a 15-member squad along with five standbys for the BCCI Under-19 Girls’ One Day Trophy 2025–26 (plate group), setting the stage for the state’s national campaign.
The team will open its tournament on January 2 against Arunachal Pradesh, with all plate group matches scheduled to be played in Guwahati. Meghalaya have been drawn alongside Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Laviola Mary L Mawlong has been appointed captain, while Onasa M Sangma will serve as vice-captain. The side will be coached by Laxman Chettri as Meghalaya look to make a strong impression in the national competition organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
The squad selection, announced by the Meghalaya Cricket Association, brings together a mix of emerging talent and experienced age-group players as the state aims to build depth in women’s cricket.
Meghalaya squad: Aniesha Arengh, Aviana Myrthong, Badphishirta L Nonglait, Idatyngkai Marngar, Laviola Mary L Mawlong (C), Meaikyntiiaka Warjri, Mebalapynkmen Syiemlieh, Onasa M Sangma (VC), Prisceca Nongpiur (WK), Ribahun Mawlong, Nokgam N Marak, Anuradha Gurung, Rima Sunar, Haphilahun Makri, Asorphi R Wankhar.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today