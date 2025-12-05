Meghalaya selects 40 youth for national showcase in Delhi

Forty young people from Meghalaya have been chosen to represent the state at a national-level competition in Delhi following the conclusion of the Chief Minister's Youth Engagement Programme 2025.

The state-level programme, which wrapped up on December 5 at the Convocation Hall on NEHU Campus, saw participants compete across multiple categories, including music, dance, sports, painting, and science. The selected group will now advance to the national competition in the capital.

Bobby Wahlang, state youth officer at the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, addressed the participants, urging immediate action. "Do it now; sometimes later becomes never," he told the young competitors. He emphasised that leadership is centred on service and empowerment rather than control.

Rishanborlang Khongphai from East Khasi Hills, who won the painting competition, said the platform helped him build confidence and connect with participants from other districts.

The programme featured competitions in diverse fields. West Khasi Hills emerged successful in quiz, guitar, folk songs and one-act play categories. East Khasi Hills won in talent show group performances, folk dance, and the science exhibition. Other winners included Ikasius Samayang from Ri Bhoi in declamation, Futehsia A Sangma from East Garo Hills in story writing, and Memmillen Snaitang from South West Khasi Hills in poetry writing.

The tug-of-war competitions saw victories for North Garo Hills in the men's category and East Garo Hills in the women's event. Threena Pohthmi from East Jaintia Hills won the solo talent competition.

D D Shira, director of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, attended the valedictory function alongside district sports officers, coaches and education officials from across Meghalaya.