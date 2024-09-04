A district-level seminar was held on Wednesday, September 4 at MFC, Ampati, by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of South West Garo Hills, aimed at promoting various schemes under the National Livestock Mission (NLM).

The event focused on encouraging Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Integrated Village Cooperative Societies (IVCS) to explore opportunities in the livestock sector.

Dr R Ch Marak, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of South West Garo Hills, inaugurated the seminar as the chief guest. Marak, in her remarks emphasised the importance of achieving self-sufficiency in livestock production. She urged participants to leverage the district's entrepreneurial potential to enhance production in key areas such as meat, milk, and eggs, positioning South West Garo Hills as a leader in livestock development.



Dr FGT Sangma, District Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer, delivered the keynote address, outlining the goals of the National Livestock Mission. She explained that the mission focuses on sustainable growth in livestock and poultry sectors, skill development through training, and the promotion of farmer group formations. Dr. Sangma also announced the introduction of sex-sorted straws, which will be provided to farmers free of charge starting this month, as part of the mission's initiatives.

The seminar featured a technical session with presentations from various experts. Dr Nokman A. Sangma from the Animal Husbandry Department discussed the Entrepreneurship Development Programme under NLM, while Dr Gilsang Ch. Marak shared insights on the Piggery Mission. Smt. Dipchera Momin, Cluster Coordinator of MSRLS, addressed risk management and pig insurance, and Probath Ch. Sangma, AS&WCO, highlighted the PMKSY WDC 2.0-Livelihood Component.

Grikjang Sunny R Marak, Fishery Officer, introduced the concept of Integrated Farming, combining Fishery, Duckery, and Piggery, while Tapsry K. Sangma, Program Associate from MBMA, provided an overview of IVCS activities. The seminar also included a session on bank linkages, led by Pratap Chetry, Branch Manager of Meghalaya Rural Bank.

The event concluded with Dr FGT Sangma distributing certificates to participants, recognising their dedication to advancing the livestock sector in South West Garo Hills.