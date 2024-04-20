As April 21 approaches, the Seng Khasi Sein Raij eagerly anticipates the final day of the 34th Seng Khihlang festival, which has been underway in Wahiajer since April 19, 2024. With just one day left, Wahiajer is abuzz with vibrant festivities as believers gather to commemorate their faith and cultural heritage.

Rooted in the Khasi Indigenous Faith, the Seng Khihlang festival holds immense significance for believers, serving as a time of unity and celebration. Under the stewardship of the Seng Khasi Sein Raij, the festival has provided a unifying platform for all Khasi Indigenous Faith adherents.

Central to the festival is the symbolic exchange of the Monolith, a cherished tradition that symbolises the enduring spirit of unity among believers. This year, Wahiajer has had the privilege of hosting this auspicious event, receiving the revered Monolith from Seng Khasi Shaid Shaid, situated in West Khasi Hills.

Throughout the festival, believers have demonstrated their unwavering devotion through solemn prayers offered at every stop along the journey of the Monolith to Wahiajer. As the final day approaches, anticipation is high for the ceremonial welcome of the Monolith by Sein Raij Wahiajer, graced by the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

As believers prepare to bid farewell to another year of festivities, the Monolith will stand as a lasting symbol of the bonds of faith, culture, and community that define the essence of Seng Khihlang.