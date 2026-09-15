Meghalaya senior athletics championship returns after 18 years, Ri-Bhoi leads medal tally

The Meghalaya State Senior Athletics Championship returned to the state after an 18-year gap on September 14, with 267 athletes from all 12 districts competing across 37 track and field events in Shillong.

Ri-Bhoi made the strongest start on the opening day, topping the medal tally with six gold, one silver and one bronze. Eastern West Khasi Hills followed with two gold, one silver and two bronze, while West Jaintia Hills stood third with one gold and three silver medals.

Organised by the Meghalaya Athletics Association (MAA) with support from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the three-day championship is being held at the Sports Authority of India centre on the NEHU Shillong campus.

The championship is also being seen as an important talent-scouting exercise ahead of the 39th National Games, which Meghalaya will host next year.

Welcoming the athletes, MAA senior vice-president EMH Passah said the state-level senior championship was being revived after nearly two decades. He thanked the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Meghalaya government for supporting the event.

Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Alertson Nongbri, the chief guest, said the revival was timely, particularly with the National Games approaching.

"The best of you will be representing our state at the National Games," Nongbri told the athletes.

He also highlighted the state government's scholarship programme, cash awards and employment incentives for successful sportspersons. Referring to Meghalaya's ambition of producing an Olympian by 2032, Nongbri urged the athletes to aim for the highest level.

A total of 166 men and 101 women are taking part in the championship, along with 120 technical officials, including officials from the Athletics Federation of India.

West Jaintia Hills sprinter Renaldi Dhar took the oath on behalf of the participating athletes.

Weather conditions added another challenge to the opening day's competition. The day began with bright sunshine before heavy rain arrived during the final session, forcing athletes competing in the men's and women's 100m and 1500m finals to adjust to the conditions.

West Jaintia Hills' Monlangki Kyndait won the women's 1500m in 5 minutes 25.86 seconds, while Eastern West Khasi Hills' Marshal Wanniang claimed the men's title in 4 minutes 8.29 seconds.

Ri-Bhoi dominated the 100m finals, with Phibakmen Rynghang winning the women's race in 13.07 seconds and Banraplang Lapang taking the men's gold in 11.02 seconds.