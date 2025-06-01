Dr Jemino Mawthoh, a prominent United Democratic Party (UDP) leader in Meghalaya, has resigned from the party after serving in key positions for over a decade, leaving political observers speculating about his next move.

The resignation, dated May 20 but made public on May 31, has created ripples in Meghalaya's political landscape as Mawthoh held significant influence as the party's General Secretary and had served as Working President since 2014.

In his resignation letter addressed to UDP President Metbah Lyngdoh, Mawthoh cited "unavoidable circumstances" for his departure but provided no specific details. "This decision is purely personal and I strongly hold my ground on this matter," he wrote, emphasising the finality of his choice.

The veteran politician expressed gratitude for his journey with the UDP, stating: "I am privileged to serve the party as a Legislator, Working President from 2014 and as General Secretary from 2016 till date. I want to express my sincere thanks for the opportunities that the Party has given me all these years to serve the people of my Constituency and the State."

Mawthoh's exit extends beyond party politics. He has simultaneously stepped down from his government role as Honorary Adviser to the Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department, signalling a complete break from his current political associations.

Mawthoh concluded his resignation letter with diplomatic courtesy: "My best wishes to the Party in all its future endeavours," maintaining cordiality despite his exit from the organization he served for years.