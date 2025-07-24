Meghalaya: Serial POCSO offender arrested in minor girl’s abduction case in North Garo Hills

In a major breakthrough, the North Garo Hills (NGH) Police have arrested Sonjith Arengh, the primary suspect in the recent abduction of a minor girl from the Kharkutta region.



The arrest was carried out by a team from Adokgre Police Station, with crucial support from vigilant residents of Mittegittim village.

According to law enforcement sources, Arengh had been attempting to escape beyond state boundaries and had taken temporary refuge in Mittegittim. Following an extensive search operation and a prolonged game of hide-and-seek, the police successfully tracked and apprehended him in the early hours of July 24.

Investigations have revealed that Sonjith Arengh is a repeat offender with a serious criminal record under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In 2017, he was booked in a POCSO case registered at Kharkutta Police Station. He was out on bail and undergoing trial at the District Court.

In 2025, while the first case was still under trial, he allegedly committed another sexual offence involving a minor. Since then, he had been on the run. The police had completed the investigation in the second case and had filed an Absconder Chargesheet in court.

His recent arrest marks a significant step toward justice for the victims and underscores the NGH Police's commitment to ensuring child safety and cracking down on serial sexual offenders.

Authorities have confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway, and additional charges are likely to be filed against the accused.