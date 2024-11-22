Meghalaya's senior men's cricket team is ready to shift gears from first-class to T20 cricket as they face Hyderabad in their opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 on Saturday, November 23. The team is entering a new phase of domestic cricket with the limited-overs format, as the Ranji Trophy season is currently paused.

The squad, playing their matches in Rajkot, Gujarat, for the T20 tournament, is largely based on the Ranji team but features some key changes. Notably, Kishan Lyngdoh has been excluded from the 15-member squad, although he did not participate in last season's SMAT either. Additionally, the team will not be fielding any of the three guest professionals who were part of the Ranji squad.

The selection committee will review the squad's performance after the first three games: against Hyderabad on November 23, Madhya Pradesh on November 25, and Bihar on November 27. The team's composition could change based on these performances.

Meghalaya's squad for the first three matches includes Aryan Borah, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Anish Charak, Arpit Bhatewara, Arien B Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Himan C Phukan, Ibitlang Thabah, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Lerry G Sangma, Ram Gurung, Roshan Warbah, Robert Sangma, Swarajeet Das, and Wanlambok Nongkhlaw. Standby players are Chengkam Sangma, Riboklang Hynniewta, Chaman Pushp, Yogesh Tiwari, and Pringsang Sangma.

The support staff for the tournament includes Head Coach Prabhakar Bairgond, Assistant Coach Moisten Ch Marak, Physio Surojit Biswas, Trainer Vikash Singh Chauhan, and Manager Monoronjon Momin.