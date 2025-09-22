Meghalaya-set psychological drama 'Moon' to feature at Busan Asian Project Market

Shillong-based filmmaker Pradip Kurbah’s latest feature, Moon, will be showcased at the Asian Project Market (APM) during the ongoing Busan International Film Festival.

The film, produced by Shankar Lall Goenka alongside multiple production partners, highlights Kurbah’s continued focus on stories rooted in Meghalaya.

Moon is a psychological drama exploring memory, guilt, and the quiet fractures within families. Set between the misty hills of Meghalaya and the bustling streets of Delhi, the narrative follows two individuals returning to their hometowns after traumatic experiences.

A man comes back to his village haunted by past violence, while a woman confronts the aftermath of abuse before returning to a family that raised her as a boy. Their paths intersect in rain-soaked landscapes, revealing fragile connections amid unresolved trauma.

Kurbah told reporters that the film draws inspiration from the “everyday grief and unfinished lives” he witnessed in Meghalaya. “I wanted to tell a story where silences speak, where the past sits heavy, but small moments of love and memory still exist,” he said. He emphasised the importance of landscape in the film: “The rain is more than weather — it mirrors the characters’ emotions. The mist, forest, and grey sky move with the story, showing feelings that words cannot.”

APM, Asia’s first investment and co-production market, introduces promising film projects at planning, development, or production stages to potential collaborators, according to the festival’s website. Producer Goenka noted that support for Moon has already come from Hello Meghalaya, a government-backed streaming platform, and the strategy is to gain visibility through international festivals first. “Our goal is to connect with co-producers, sales agents, and distributors who understand the value of regional cinema,” he said.

Kurbah’s earlier works include Market (2019), which offered a grounded portrait of Shillong’s street life, and The Elysian Field (Ha Lyngkha Bneng), which won best film and director at the 47th Moscow International Film Festival, highlighting his growing global recognition.

With its blend of regional specificity and universal emotion, Moon aims to bring the landscapes and stories of Meghalaya to an international audience. “The story is honest and deeply rooted in its land, yet it speaks to emotions that anyone can connect with. That makes me confident it will stand out on the festival circuit,” Goenka said.

The 30th Busan International Film Festival continues in Busan and will conclude on September 26.