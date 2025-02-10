Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri announced that the state has received a green signal to host the 39th National Games in 2027.

Speaking to reporters, the sports minister informed that he had met with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya following which the state got the approval.

The decision to host the 39th National Games comes as the 38th National Games is currently underway in Uttarakhand.

Meghalaya hosting the sports edition will serve as a huge boost for the youth in the state, Warjri reiterated, further adding that the government is dedicated to putting in efforts for the youth.

Moreover, the Meghalaya minister also congratulated athletes of the state for their exceptional performances at the ongoing National championships in Uttarakhand.