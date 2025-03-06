The Meghalaya government announced ambitious road safety targets for 2025 following directions from the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS).

Transport officials aim to reduce both road accidents and fatalities by 10% compared to 2024 figures through a comprehensive eight-point action plan.

The strategy includes strengthened traffic rule enforcement with an emphasis on speed limits and driving under the influence violations. Infrastructure improvements will target known accident hotspots while enhancing signage and road markings throughout the state.

Public awareness campaigns will focus on educating drivers about responsible practices, complemented by stricter driver training and licensing procedures. Commercial vehicle operators will undergo mandatory refresher courses emphasizing defensive driving techniques.

Advanced technologies will be deployed for improved traffic management and electronic enforcement systems. The plan calls for enhanced coordination between Transport, Police, and Public Works departments along with participation from NGOs.

Regular data analysis will help identify accident trends for targeted interventions, with quarterly enforcement reports required from all agencies. Emergency response systems will also receive upgrades to ensure faster medical assistance for accident victims.

All stakeholders have been directed to cooperate fully toward meeting these safety objectives.