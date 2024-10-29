Meghalaya reached 157/8 in their second innings, extending their lead to 72 runs, as they pushed Maharashtra to bat a second time in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Aurangabad. As the match heads into its fourth and final day, Meghalaya’s lower-order resilience kept them in the contest.

At 50/5 yesterday, Meghalaya looked in trouble, with Maharashtra’s MG Choudhary tearing through the top order, taking three early wickets for just 21 runs. First-innings centurion Anirudh B tried to anchor the innings but was dismissed for 36.

Akash Kumar Choudhary, Meghalaya’s standout bowler with 4/76, added a crucial 26 at No. 8, partnering with Anirudh for a 73-run sixth-wicket stand that helped Meghalaya overturn Maharashtra’s 85-run lead. Akash, however, fell just before stumps.

Sumit Kumar (24*) and Aryan Borah (0*) were at the crease when play ended. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra resumed on 263/5 and added 98 runs to finish at 361, with Harshal Kate bowled by Akash after adding just 11 runs to his overnight score of 117.

MS Bhandari frustrated Meghalaya with a solid 73 before falling to Dippu Sangma (1/74). Ajay Duhan (2/34) and Chengkam Sangma (1/86) also took wickets to wrap up Maharashtra’s innings.