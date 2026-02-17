Meghalaya sets April 10 for GHADC polls, counting on April 14

Meghalaya will hold elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on April 10, with counting of votes scheduled for April 14, the state government announced on February 16.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Cabinet minister Wailadmiki Shylla later confirmed the dates to reporters.

The gazette notification for the polls will be issued on March 9. March 16 has been fixed as the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place the same day after 3 pm, while candidates may withdraw their nominations until March 17. The final list of validly nominated candidates and the allotment of election symbols will be completed on March 18.

GHADC is one of the three autonomous district councils in Meghalaya constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, entrusted with legislative and administrative powers over specified subjects in tribal areas of Garo Hills.

Officials said election preparations are underway in coordination with district administrations and law enforcement agencies to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.

The elections are expected to see a direct contest in several constituencies, with the opposition Trinamool Congress preparing for a head-to-head fight. The ruling National People’s Party has released a list of 24 candidates and denied a ticket to the incumbent chief executive member of the council, signalling a significant internal reshuffle ahead of the polls.