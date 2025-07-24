Meghalaya sets new daily wage at Rs 541 for unskilled workers, adds VDA from April 2025

The Meghalaya government has announced a revised daily minimum wage structure for workers across various skill categories, marking a significant step by including Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) for the first time. The new rates will take effect from April 1, 2025.

Unskilled labourers will now earn Rs 541 per day, an increase from the previous Rs 525. The revised structure sets Rs 583 for semi-skilled workers, Rs 624 for skilled workers, and Rs 665 for highly-skilled workers. The adjustments represent a daily hike of Rs 16 to Rs 20 across categories compared to the wages notified in January 2025.

For unskilled workers, the Rs 541 rate includes a basic wage of Rs 525 plus Rs 16 as VDA. Similar VDA components are included in other categories. Previously, VDA was not part of the minimum wage calculation in the state.

These revised wages apply to 29 scheduled employment sectors, including agriculture, mining, construction, public transport, domestic work, tailoring, workshops, and government-contracted casual labour.

According to the Labour Department’s notification, the standard work schedule of eight hours per day and 48 hours per week remains unchanged. Workers will continue to receive one paid weekly day off, and overtime will be compensated at double the regular rate.

The state government clarified that the new wage rates are inclusive of VDA but exclude any other benefits workers may already be receiving. Going forward, the wage rates will be reviewed every six months, based on changes in the Consumer Price Index.