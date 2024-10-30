Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has announced the state government's plan to relocate around 200 registered hawkers and street vendors from Shillong's Khyndailad by November end.

The move comes as Meghalaya government aims to make the area a pedestrian zone and attract tourists and visitors to the city.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said that the state government has ruled out any possibilities of allowing unregistered hawkers to indulge in business activities in Khyndailad.

Recently, the Meghalaya High Court issues directives to the state government seeking a report by January 6, on how shops established by vendors on streets are leading to "interference" in traffic movement and jams.

Earlier on August 13, minister Paul Lyngdoh had affirmed that the process to rehabilitate hawkers had begun, further adding that the state government was awaiting details of various trades. He said that more than 2 people who are in the same business will not be allowed to be in the same place.

Furthermore, he had said that the state is ensuring safety measures for workers who use sources of energy like fire.

Even before that, the state government had set August 15 as the target to rehabilitate hawkers, however the identification of trades and names of individuals was time-taking, according to the tourism minister.