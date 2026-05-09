Meghalaya sets up judicial panel to probe Garo Hills unrest over ADC poll nominations

The Meghalaya government has constituted a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired judge T. Vaiphei to investigate the incidents that led to unrest and violence in the Garo Hills region following the filing of nomination papers for the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council on March 9.

According to an official notification issued by the state government, the Commission has been constituted under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act in view of the violence, social unrest, and the resulting loss of lives and property in the region.

The inquiry panel, chaired by Justice (Retd.) Vaiphei, has been tasked with examining the circumstances that led to the March 9 incident in West Garo Hills and preparing a comprehensive fact-finding report on the acts or omissions of individuals and authorities concerned, including any failure to prevent the violence.

The Commission will also examine the root causes behind the unrest, assess administrative lapses if any, and recommend remedial measures, including institutional and administrative reforms, to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents in the future.

In addition, the panel has been asked to suggest appropriate relief measures, including financial assistance, for individuals who suffered loss of life or property as a direct consequence of the violence.

The Commission has been directed to submit its findings and recommendations to the Meghalaya government within six months from the date of the notification.

The proceedings of the Commission will be conducted in Tura unless otherwise decided by the panel. The state government said the Commission would have all powers vested under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, and may seek assistance from officials, experts, or other bodies during the course of the inquiry.

The expenditure related to the functioning of the Commission will be borne by the Commissioner of Division, Garo Hills.