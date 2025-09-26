Meghalaya sets up probe into forest encroachment allegations against tech university

The Meghalaya government has launched an inquiry into allegations that the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) encroached on forest land, following a report by the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on September 25, confirmed that a panel has been formed to examine the CEC’s findings and verify conditions on the ground. “We have constituted a committee to thoroughly examine all details and inspect the sites as highlighted in the CEC report. The panel includes members from the Pollution Control Board, Mining and Geology Department, and the district administration,” Tynsong said.

The committee will be headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Nongpoh and has until October 15 to submit its findings. The government will base its final decision on the report. Tynsong stressed the need for a balanced approach, remarking, “If you blindly say everything must be closed down, I think that is wrong.”

The CEC’s September report accused USTM of illegally occupying more than 25 hectares of forest land in two phases, allegedly violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. It also recommended penalties amounting to ₹150.35 crore. The complaint was initially raised through a petition by Assam BJP leader Jitul Deka.

Defending the government’s cautious stance, Tynsong said, “Our approach is not one of inaction but of due diligence. Once we get the report, we will be able to take an informed decision.”

Founded in 2008, USTM is one of Meghalaya’s leading private universities and draws students from across the region. The outcome of the probe could have significant implications for the institution and its operations. (With inputs from PTI)