BSF troops and Meghalaya Police apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian facilitators during a joint operation on Thursday. The arrests took place at a checkpoint in a depth area, marking a significant success in border security efforts.

The operation comes amid heightened tensions along the Indo-Bangladesh border, prompted by ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. In response, BSF Meghalaya has implemented a multi-tier domination strategy to bolster security measures.

All apprehended individuals were handed over to the local police station for further legal proceedings.

In related incidents, BSF Meghalaya's 110 Battalion intercepted three Bangladeshi wooden boats on the Umiam (Shella) river at Patahrghat. The vessels were allegedly being used in an attempt to illegally extract sand and gravel from Indian territory.

Further, acting on specific intelligence, the same battalion thwarted a smuggling attempt, seizing 1,900 kilograms of sugar in the depth areas of BOP Nongjuri and Tuka. The contraband was reportedly intended for smuggling across the international border into Bangladesh.