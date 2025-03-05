A seven-day skill training programme on electrical wiring, organised by Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community College (DDUCC) and the Skill Development Centre, Wahiajer, concluded successfully on March 4. The initiative aimed to provide vocational training to local youth, equipping them with the necessary skills for economic independence and sustainable employment.

Fifty participants from diverse backgrounds attended the training, which combined practical demonstrations and interactive sessions conducted by experienced trainers. The curriculum covered key aspects of electrical wiring, including new installations, maintenance, and troubleshooting in residential and commercial buildings. The hands-on approach allowed participants to enhance their technical expertise and build confidence in their abilities.

The valedictory function was graced by Hunbait Chyrmang, Executive Engineer of Meghalaya Energy Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (WJHD), as the chief guest, and Andriew Sari, Secretary of Wahiajer Village, as the guest of honour.

Both speakers emphasised the importance of vocational skills, particularly in electrical wiring, as a means for young people to secure employment and establish their own businesses. They highlighted the growing demand for skilled electricians due to infrastructure development and the need for regular maintenance and repair services.

Prof SM Sungoh, Principal (In-Charge) of DDUCC, and Prof H Lamin (Retd.), Founder Principal (In-Charge) of DDUCC, also addressed the gathering. They commended the enthusiasm of the participants and reiterated the necessity of such skill-based training programmes in fostering self-reliance and career opportunities.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants. Wolnish Rymbai, Programme Coordinator, extended a vote of thanks, acknowledging the positive impact of DDUCC’s regular skill development initiatives. He noted that such programmes have significantly contributed to empowering individuals within the community by providing them with the practical knowledge needed to earn a livelihood.