Meghalaya: Seven road stretches to remain closed in Sohra on September 4 for half marathon
Sohra will enforce traffic restrictions across seven road stretches on September 4 for the 5th Sohra Half International Half Marathon. Travellers have been advised to alter plans, while emergency vehicles will remain exempt.
- Sohra authorities officially issued the public notice on August 31
- Traffic curbs will remain in force from 4.30 am till 10 am
- Routes near Meili Resort, Dainthlen Junction and Mawmluh are among them
Seven road stretches in and around Sohra will remain closed to vehicular traffic for several hours on September 4 as the town hosts the 5th Sohra Half International Half Marathon.
The Sohra Civil Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) issued a public notice on August 31, announcing that traffic restrictions will be in place from 4.30 am to 10 am on the day of the marathon.
The affected stretches are:
- Mawkdok towards Sohra from Laitsohpliah, near Meili Resort
- Mawkrwa towards the Shillong-Sohra road
- Laitmawsiang and Laitryngew roads towards the Shillong-Sohra road
- Dainthlen Junction
- Khliehshnong, Sohra towards the Shillong-Sohra road
- Laitkynsew-Sohra road via Mawmluh
- Lad Sohbar-Sohra road
The administration has advised travellers, tourists and other members of the public planning to use these routes to adjust their itineraries to avoid inconvenience.
Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire tenders, will be exempt from the restrictions, according to the notice.
The traffic closure has been imposed to facilitate the international half marathon scheduled in Sohra on September 4.
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