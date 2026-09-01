Meghalaya: Seven road stretches to remain closed in Sohra on September 4 for half marathon

Seven road stretches in and around Sohra will remain closed to vehicular traffic for several hours on September 4 as the town hosts the 5th Sohra Half International Half Marathon.

The Sohra Civil Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) issued a public notice on August 31, announcing that traffic restrictions will be in place from 4.30 am to 10 am on the day of the marathon.

The affected stretches are:

Mawkdok towards Sohra from Laitsohpliah, near Meili Resort

Mawkrwa towards the Shillong-Sohra road

Laitmawsiang and Laitryngew roads towards the Shillong-Sohra road

Dainthlen Junction

Khliehshnong, Sohra towards the Shillong-Sohra road

Laitkynsew-Sohra road via Mawmluh

Lad Sohbar-Sohra road

The administration has advised travellers, tourists and other members of the public planning to use these routes to adjust their itineraries to avoid inconvenience.

Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire tenders, will be exempt from the restrictions, according to the notice.

The traffic closure has been imposed to facilitate the international half marathon scheduled in Sohra on September 4.