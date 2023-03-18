Several fish were found dead at a tributary of the Umiam lake at Umtiekh Plyllun village in Meghalaya's Ro Bhoi district on March 17.

As per reports, people are speculating that several fish died due to poisoning.

Following the incident, the Umktieh Pyllun and Khasi Students' Union (KSU) unit have condemned the insensitive act of a few individuals who have allegedly poisoned the tributary which claimed the lives of several species of fish.

The organizations have warned of stern action against the malefactors and have asked for the protection of the local aquatic life and also demanded immediate action against those involved.

Both organizations have also appealed to the citizens to protect the environment from further damage.

Also read: Meghalaya to get electric trains for the first time after electrification in two key routes