In the wake of severe weather conditions wreaking havoc across several regions of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging site X today, announcing the widespread damage caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall spell accompanied with thunderstorms & gusty winds very likely to continue over Northeast India till 7th May. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next seven days.

Earlier, on April 1, a furious rainstorm unleashed its fury across multiple areas, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Villages in Eastern West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills District bore the brunt of the tempest, with reports indicating extensive damage to residential properties and heartbreaking loss of life.

In Eastern West Khasi Hills, over 80 houses suffered the ravages of the storm, with Mawiong Laitdom and Mairang emerging as the hardest-hit areas. Amid the chaos, a three-year-old boy named Wiky Lawrynniang lost his life when the ferocious winds demolished his family home.

The devastation extended into West Khasi Hills District, where approximately 15 houses in villages such as Ri-Muliang, Langpih, Tynghor and Umyiap bore the brunt of nature's fury, sustaining varying degrees of damage.